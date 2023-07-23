Spaniards across Spain began to cast their votes in snap polls on Sunday, July 23 including Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at a polling station in Madrid. The polls are expected to be a close-run affair in a political discourse marked by ideological differences and chances of Spain's first right-wing government since military general Francisco Franco’s dictatorship ended in 1975.

"I ask for the greatest mobilization so that the government that comes out of the polls is strong and Spain can advance four more years," Prime Minister Sanchez wrote in a tweet after casting his vote.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) is up against Alberto Nunez Feijoo's People’s Party (PP), described as right-wing by observers.

The voting has started amid a sweltering heatwave. The country's postal service reported on Friday that postal votes had passed a record 2.4 million.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been Spain's Prime Minister since 2018. The tumbling of his support in recent years has been marked by the economic downturn in the country during and immediately after the Covid pandemic. The worsening of Madrid's balance sheet under Prime Minister was Sanchez aggravated by the war in Ukraine.

Sanchez’s Partido Socialista Obrero Espanol (PSOE) party is currently in a coalition with far-left Unidas Podemos. Sanchez called the election early after his coalition suffered a serious defeat in local elections in May.

The final result is expected to be decided by fewer than a million votes and less than 10 seats in the 350-seat parliament, according to experts.

Spain's progressive laws in the spotlight

Prime Minister Sanchez's government has been marked with progressive laws on abortion and transgender rights.

Under his rule, Spain has passed progressive laws on euthanasia, transgender rights, abortion and animal rights. Prime Minister Sanchez's legislative agenda related to women's rights has faced the opposition's ire. Sanchez has warned that such rights could be stripped back if the Vox party becomes part of the next government, a fear described as unfounded by his critics.

According to opinion polls, Sanchez's chances of winning another term are thin.

"Nothing is set in stone. Of course, the Socialists are going to fight back and get a better result. We are in a position to become the largest party in parliament," Prime Minister said ahead of polling.

Spain elections: PP-Vox party alliance's agenda

Vox party's Santiago Abascal is running on the agenda of reversing Sanchez's policies on gender parity, queer rights, and a reduction in regional governmental power in a country where a separatist movement in Catalonia region has simmered every now and then.

The Vox Party wants to repeal gender-based violence laws, block abortion access, shut down the Ministry of Equality, and revoke the solo sí es sí ("only yes means yes") law.

Vox Party's extreme positions have worried its ally Feijoo's People’s Party (PP).

Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the PP leader who polls suggest will be Spain’s next Prime Minister, has distanced himself from the rhetoric of some Vox leaders during the election campaign.

"Whatever happens on Sunday, the [Socialists] will remain a force in Spanish politics. And the rise of Vox only dates to 2019," Omar Encarnacion, an expert on Spanish politics and professor at Bard College in the United States, was quoted as saying by DW News.

"That said, an unavoidable impression would be the rising fortunes of the far right."

