Top 10 world news: Iran's enriched uranium 18 times over limit, Ukraine war updates, and more

Iran's enriched uranium 18 times over limit, warns IAEA

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA), Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium has now reached over eighteen times the limit set by the 2015 nuclear deal.

10 Pacific nations rebuff China's push for wide-ranging regional security pact

In a major setback for China, ten Pacific island nations rebuffed China's push for a wide-ranging regional security pact on Monday. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who held talks with the leaders of these nations, failed to reach an agreement regarding the security pact.

Ukraine war: Two injured in blast in Russia-controlled Melitopol

Two people were injured following an explosion in the Moscow-controlled city of Melitopol in southeastern Ukraine, local pro-Kremlin authorities said on Monday, blaming Kyiv.

Was Sue Gray's Partygate probe report tampered with to save some civil service staff?

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced fresh calls of resignation after senior civil servant Sue Gray released her report on the numerous parties in Downing Street. In the latest development, local media outlets have reported that some changes were believed to be made to the details of the report.

Thousands forced to quarantine after Beijing man breaks COVID-19 rules

A man in Beijing is facing a criminal investigation after he reportedly breached compulsory home isolation and later tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). He has landed thousands of his neighbours in quarantine as more than 5,000 people nearby have been asked to stay at home to stay a government quarantine.

'Crooked mouth, squinting eyes': Chinese netizens slam children's textbooks over 'ugly illustration'

According to China's state-run Global Times, the country's education ministry has ordered an investigation into children's textbooks over row involving "ugly and pornographic" illustrations.

'Immortal potion of love': Kim Jong Un's message on vaccines to North Koreans

After North Korea activated its emergency prevention system amid the coronavirus outbreak, Kim Jong Un declared that the vaccination was an “immortal potion of love” gifted by him.

China deployed J-16 fighter jets during joint patrol with Russia: Report

China deployed the J-16 fighter jets during joint patrol with Russia, state-run Global Times reported. The H-6K bomber also took part in the exercise along with the Russian Tu-95MS bomber. The jets took part in the exercise above the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea and the West Pacific last Tuesday.

New UK visa option for graduates, including Indians, from world's best universities

To attract the "brightest and best" early in their careers, the United Kingdom will offer work visas to graduates from the world's best universities, including India.

'My story has come to an end': Robert Lewandowski confirms he will be leaving Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski said Monday that his time with Bayern Munich was over, without specifying his future plans, amid reports that Barcelona have made him an offer. "Today it is certain that my story with Bayern has come to an end," the Polish star striker told reporters in Warsaw.