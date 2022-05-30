Thousands forced to quarantine after Beijing man breaks COVID-19 rules

A man in Beijing is facing a criminal investigation after he reportedly breached compulsory home isolation and later tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). On Sunday (May 29), officials said that the man in his 40s did not follow the requirement to isolate. The man, who is surnamed Sun, was asked to stay at home after he visited a shopping centre considered high-risk. Not just that, he has landed thousands of his neighbours in quarantine as more than 5,000 people nearby have been asked to stay at home to stay a government quarantine.

Due to an alarming Covid outbreak, the Chinese capital has ordered hundreds of thousands of residents to stay home over the last five weeks. The decision was taken to curb the recent spread of the deadly virus.

Beijing public security official Pan Xuhong noted as quoted by news agency AFP, "During the home isolation period he... went out many times and walked in the neighbourhood."

Apart from Sun, his wife also tested positive. The results prompted authorities to lock down 5,000 of their neighbours at home. As per reports, 250 were moved to a government quarantine centre.

The news is frustrating for those who have been ordered to quartine as virus restrictions started to ease in Beijing. Authorities are re-opening parks, museums and cinemas and declaring the outbreak under control.

As quoted by The Guadian, one commenter said, "It's been two days since it's been cleared, what is this man doing? Doesn't he want to clear the epidemic in Beijing? Does he have to come out and harm people when the situation is almost stable?"

"The community and the patient each share 50% responsibility, as the community did not install a door magnetic alarm … and there was a management responsibility which the community should shoulder," another added.

