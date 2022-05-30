China deployed J-16 fighter jets during joint patrol with Russia: Report

China deployed the J-16 fighter jets during joint patrol with Russia, state-run Global Times reported.

The H-6K bomber also took part in the exercise along with the Russian Tu-95MS bomber. The jets took part in the exercise above the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea and the West Pacific last Tuesday.

It was the fourth joint patrol between the two countries since 2019 as part of strategic cooperation. Russia's defence ministry said SU-30 fighter jets also took part in the exercise.

Japan's defence minister Nobuo Kishi had said Chinese and Russian fighter jets had flown near Japan during the Quad summit. Kishi had added that "two Chinese bombers joined two Russian bombers in the Sea of Japan".

The Chinese newspaper said the J-16 fighter carried two PL-10 close-range combat missiles, the J-16 can carry out long-range air-to-air missiles.

The J-16 is a long-range fighter jet. The Chinese newspaper acknowledged that Japan's air self-defence force had monitored the China-Russia joint patrol.

The Chinese newspaper quoted an expert as saying that more advanced equipment could be on display in the next joint drill like the J-20 stealth fighter jet and Russia's Su-57 stealth fighters.

