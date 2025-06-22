/Top 10 world news: Iran-Israel war updates; US clarifies on 'regime change' in Iran, and more

The Israel Defence Forces confirmed that Israeli Air Force fighter jets flew over Iranian territory and began striking storage facilities containing long-range surface-to-surface missiles, known as “Khorramshahr,” in the Yazd area - for the first time.

US Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that American strikes on Iran's nuclear sites were not a preamble to plans for regime change, adding that private messages had been sent to Tehran encouraging them to negotiate.

Iran used ‘Khorramshahr - 4’ in its 20th wave” of retaliatory strikes on Israel. In response, Israel hit Khorramshahr missile storage facilities near Yazd for first time

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Sunday (June 22) said that American strikes on Iran's nuclear sites were not a preamble to plans for regime change, adding that private messages had been sent to Tehran encouraging them to negotiate.

Iran’s newly elected president, Masoud Pezeshkian, blamed the United States for escalating the conflict in the region, accusing Washington of leading Israel’s military campaign against Iran.

Iran's parliament reportedly approved the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, but its say will not be the final word. Here's how Iran will decide on the closure of the Strait of Hormuz - a key oil shipping route

US Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday (June 22) that the United States was not at war with Iran but at war with its nuclear program.

Amidst the midnight strikes by the US in Iran, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Sunday (June 22) said that over 700 Kashmiri students who are stuck across various regions of Iran are safe and await evacuation.

In a big statement, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev claimed on Sunday (June 22) that a “number of countries are ready to supply Iran with nuclear warheads" after the US joined Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The United States on Sunday (June 22) struck Iran's three nuclear sites, Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan using B-2 bombers. The B-2 made its combat debut during NATO’s Operation Allied Force in the former Yugoslavia.

