Amidst the midnight strikes by the US in Iran, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Sunday (June 22) said that over 700 Kashmiri students who are stuck across various regions of Iran are safe and await evacuation. Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor of the Association, said that coordinated efforts are underway to relocate the stranded students to Mashhad and towards the Armenia border, from where they will be airlifted to New Delhi. Two special evacuation flights, both from Mashhad Airport, are scheduled.

He said, “The Indian Embassy in Iran is actively arranging transportation for the stranded students and is working in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ensure their safe and smooth evacuation,”. He reassured the concerned families that every possible measure is being taken to secure the safety and timely return of their children.

Earlier on Sunday, the Mahan Air flight (W50071A) from Mashhad, Iran, carrying over 280 Indian students including more than 200 from Kashmir landed safely at Delhi Airport at 4:30pm. Another Mahan Air flight carrying 230 more Kashmiri students is expected to arrive at Delhi Airport by 11:30pm on late Sunday night.

“This moment brings immense relief, joy, and emotional solace to the families who had spent sleepless nights gripped by fear and uncertainty. These students, who endured days of anxiety in the conflict-hit region, have now returned to the safety of their homeland and the warm embrace of their loved ones,” Khuehami said. The association extended its gratitude to the Government of India, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Indian Embassy in Iran for their tireless efforts, swift intervention, and support.

“Their exceptional coordination and close cooperation with Iranian authorities ensured the safe and timely evacuation of students during this extremely critical situation,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, all 130 Indian students from Kerman University of Medical Sciences including 110 from Kashmir departed from Kerman on Friday evening in six buses arranged by the Indian Embassy. The students are now nearing Mashhad, from where they will be airlifted to Delhi. All transportation and logistical support for these students has been provided by the Indian Embassy. Almost all Kashmiri students who were stranded across various parts of Iran have now been shifted to safer areas and are in the process of being evacuated. Association remains in constant communication with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Indian Embassy in Tehran, and the Jammu & Kashmir Chief Ministers' Office to ensure the continued safety and timely repatriation of all students.