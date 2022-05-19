Top 10 world news: Indonesia lifts palm oil export ban, UK's 1st active gay footballer and more

Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced on Thursday (May 19) that the embargo on palm oil exports will be lifted in the coming week, bringing relief to global markets where prices of edible prices have soared due to trade disruptions, the Ukraine conflict and global warming

Indonesia announces to lift palm oil exports ban from Monday

Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, had stopped the exports of crude palm oil (CPO) and some derivative products since April 28 in a bid to tame soaring prices of domestic cooking oil.

Afghanistan girls' school education issue linked to hijab, Taliban promises 'good news' soon

Since the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan in August 2021, the group has made numerous promises regarding women's rights in the country. However the group has failed to keep its promises, instead, the group has issued diktats curbing the rights of Afghan women and girls.

Elon Musk warns of political attacks on him and plans to ‘vote Republican’

Elon Musk, the tech billionaire, said today that he will now vote Republican, intensifying his attacks on Democrats in new tweets. He went on to say that he used to support and vote for Democrats because they were "primarily the compassion party," but that they had now turned into a party of "division and hate."

Expensive coffee: Customer at Italy coffee bar calls police over price of espresso

After an upset client complained to the police over the price of a hot drink, a Florence coffee shop was fined $1,048. On Monday, the Florence coffee shop Ditta Artigianale was fined for failing to publish the price of a cup of coffee on its counter. One client had complained to the police about the $2.01 price of a decaffeinated cup of coffee.

World’s oceans at most acidic level in 26,000 years, climate report warns

The world's oceans grew to their warmest and most acidic levels on record last year, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Wednesday, as United Nations officials warned that war in Ukraine threatened global climate commitments.