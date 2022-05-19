Watch: Pope Francis says he needs a shot of tequila for his knee pain

Pope Francis has been suffering from severe knee discomfort, prompting his medical experts to recommend a wheelchair, cane, and physical therapy to aid his recovery. However, it appears that the Pope has a different plan in mind.

You'll be startled to learn what the Catholic Church's leader said when asked about his knee problems. Pope Francis has recently joked that a shot of tequila might help him feel better. Yes, you read that correctly.

A viral video showing Pope Francis welcoming and laughing with a multitude of people in Vatican City's St. Peter's Square ended with the pontiff claiming that a shot of tequila would assist him.

The video, which was taken while the Pope was conversing with a group of Mexican seminarians, rapidly went viral.

Someone in the audience can be heard thanking the Bishop of Rome for greeting the throng despite his knee problems in the video. Later, a Mexican priest can be heard inquiring about Pope Francis' knee problems. Francis responded, "very capricious," after carefully listening to the speaker.

The Mexican priest further lauded the Pope for spreading happiness despite his discomfort and called him "an example for future priests." To which, the Pope responded by saying, "You know what I need for my leg? A little tequila! " This triggered loud laughter among the people there.

The Mexican priest then told the Pope that if they go to Santa Marta one day, he would bring him a little bottle. The video was later shared by CTV News.

According to the Associated Press, the pontiff has been suffering from a strained ligament in his right knee for months, forcing him to use a wheelchair and a cane. According to reports, the Pope is having two hours of physiotherapy everyday and is doing better than previously.

