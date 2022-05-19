Elon Musk warns of political attacks on him and plans to ‘vote Republican’

Elon Musk, the tech billionaire, said today that he will now vote Republican, intensifying his attacks on Democrats in new tweets. He went on to say that he used to support and vote for Democrats because they were "primarily the compassion party," but that they had now turned into a party of "division and hate."

"In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division and hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold," the 50-year-old Tesla CEO tweeted.

In another tweet, Musk said that political attacks on him will also be escalated and said "dirty tricks attacks" on him will now be "next level".

"Political attacks on me will escalate dramatically in coming months," read his tweet.

Musk has been an outspoken critic of US President and Democrat Joe Biden, and has recently attacked the party over the billionaire tax, as well as being anti-union in the past.

He's also criticised Twitter of being far-left, and Musk has sparred with Biden and other elected Democrats like Elizabeth Warren, Ron Wyden, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the social media platform.

