Top 10 world news: India slams Pakistan, Afghanistan at 'brink of economic collapse' and more

‘Shows their attitude’: India slams Pak for skipping NSA meet on Afghanistan

India on Thursday slammed Pakistan for skipping the NSA-level summit to discuss on the Afghanistan situation which was hosted in New Delhi.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warns EU against new sanctions

Vowing retaliation, Lukashenko said he will shut down the transit of natural gas and goods via Belarus to the bloc.

South Africa’s last white president FW de Klerk dies at 85 after battling cancer

Under de Klerk's leadership, South Africa saw a rapid end of the apartheid system, notably, without any major violence.

Massive syringe shortage can hit world in 2022, warns WHO report

According to a new report of the World Health Organisation, there could be a global syringe shortage of around two billion next year.

Philippines election: President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter joins new party

Sara Duterte-Carpio, 43, has led opinion polls throughout this year as the most preferred candidate for the presidency, a post she has repeatedly said she had no interest in pursuing.

Pakistan's foreign minister says Afghanistan at 'brink of economic collapse'

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi warned that Afghanistan is "at the brink of economic collapse" and the international community must urgently resume its funding and provide it humanitarian assistance.

Asia-Pacific region should not return to Cold War tensions, warns Xi Jinping at APEC

Ahead of a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that the Asia-Pacific region must not return to the tensions of the Cold War era.

Ardern’s popularity plummets as New Zealand struggles to check Delta outbreak

As New Zealand struggles to contain Covid variant Delta’s outbreak, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s popularity has nosedived in two new polls.

Ethiopian authorities round up high-profile Tigrayans, including bank CEOs and UN staff

Ethiopian authorities have now rounded up high-profile Tigrayans in a mass crackdown on suspected supporters of rebellious northern forces.

Docked 49 cents from wages for 2-minute delay, anguished Japanese train driver sues employer for $20,000

A train driver in Japan has sued his employer after 56 yen ($0.49) was docked from his wages for causing a brief delay to the country’s famously punctual rail system.