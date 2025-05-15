Published: May 15, 2025, 17:11 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 17:11 IST

Story highlights Here are the top 10 stories from across the world.

In response to Turkey's alleged support to Pakistan during the India-Pakistan conflict over the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, the Indian government has revoked security clearance of Celebi Airport Services, a Turkish firm that handles a large part of services at nine major airports in India, over concerns regarding national security.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (May 15) made a U-turn on mediating the India-Pakistan ceasefire as he claimed a few days back. India, however, rejected the claims made by Trump, saying that the talks were held between the two nations' Director Generals of Military Operations.

Ahead of ceasefire talks in Turkey’s Istanbul, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during a press conference in Ankara on Thursday (May 15), said that Moscow failed to show any willingness to engage in negotiations to end the war. He added that other nations should put more political and economic pressure on Russia and impose further sanctions.

Joining the bandwagon of boycotting Turkey over their support to Pakistan, several Indian institutions and tour and travel companies have announced suspension or cancellation of their tie-ups with Turkey. Moreover, India has cancelled security clearance for the Turkish firm that handles the lion's share of services at nine major airports in India.

Days after US President Donald Trump said that the Defence Department is getting a "luxury airplane" as a gift from Qatar, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem made a request for her own private jet.

Days after India launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation to Pakistan's terror attack in Pahalgam, a former Pentagon official said that Pakistan went running to try to achieve a ceasefire like a "scared dog".

Indian President Droupadi Murmu questioned the Supreme Court, seeking opinion and consideration on 14 constitutional points over a month after the top court gave an order on April 8, setting a deadline for assent to bills by the President and Governors. The president said that the Constitution does not specify any such timeline.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (May 15) said that he asked Apple CEO Tim Cook not to build its products in India, urging him to focus on manufacturing in the United States.

Tom Cruise is gearing up for the worldwide release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and had been in South Korea on May 7th. According to a new report, Cruise shot for BTS’s Seok Jin's variety show Run Seok Jin (Run Jin).

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) is all set to resume as the fate of certain teams will be on the line for a place in the Playoffs round. While Gujarat Titans(GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all but there in the Playoffs round, the likes of Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and others are still fighting for a place in the Playoffs. So here’s a detailed look at how teams can book their place in the top four.