Published: May 15, 2025, 15:47 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 15:47 IST

Story highlights Former Pentagon official said that India targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan with precision, adding that it was able to blunt Pakistan's response. WORLD india news

Show Full Article

Days after India launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation to Pakistan's terror attack in Pahalgam, a former Pentagon official said that Pakistan went running to try to achieve a ceasefire like a "scared dog".

Former Pentagon official Michael Rubin said that India targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with precision, adding that it was able to blunt Pakistan's response.

"India won this both diplomatically and militarily. The reason why India won diplomatically is that all attention is now on Pakistan's terrorist sponsorship, Rubin said, while speaking to the news agency ANI.

"Pakistan went running to try to achieve a ceasefire like a scared dog with its tail between its legs" after India put their airfields out of commission, Rubin said.

He added that Pakistan cannot run away from the reality that it “lost very, very badly”.

The official further noted that the Pakistani officials attended the funeral of terrorists, which shows that there is no difference between a terrorist and a member of Pakistani armed forces.

"The fact that Pakistani officers in uniform attended the funeral of terrorists shows that there is no differentiation between a terrorist and a member of the ISI or the Pakistani armed forces. Basically, the world is going to demand that Pakistan extract the rot from its own system," he said.

“Diplomatically, India changed the conversation, militarily, Pakistan is shocked,” he added.

He continued to slam Pakistan and said that they every time start the war and yet convince themselves that somehow they won.

"Pakistan has started every single war with India and yet convinced itself that somehow it has won. It's going to be very different...to convince themselves that they won this 4-day war," he said.