Top 10 world news: India-China trade growth, Facebook faces class-action lawsuit, and more

Covid spawned 20 new ‘pandemic billionaires’ in Asia, says Oxfam report

The onset of Covid pandemic not only robbed the livelihood for millions of people all over the world, but it has apparently also created new billionaires.

Ukrainian govt websites fall prey to ‘massive cyber attack’, Russian hand suspected

Ukraine on Friday was targeted by a “massive cyber attack” with at least 10 government websites, including the ministry of foreign affairs and education ministry, which ceased functioning.

Here is why social media giant Facebook is facing $3.2 billion class-action lawsuit in UK

Social media giant Facebook is facing a $3.2 billion class-action lawsuit for allegedly exploiting user data in the United Kingdom. It has been accused of abusing its market dominance by exploiting the personal data of nearly 44 million users.

To ensure menstrual hygiene, this Indian village is the first to become sanitary napkin-free

For the first time in India, a village is all set to become sanitary napkin-free. The development comes as a part of an ongoing campaign in Kumbalangi in Ernakulam, Kerala.

Dutch king ditches golden coach that depicts slavery image and glorifies colonial past

The Dutch king, Willem-Alexander, has announced that the royals would henceforth stop using a historic golden coach, which features images that glorifies the country’s colonial past, amid controversy over the Netherlands’ slavery links.

Despite border tensions, boycotts and bans, India-China trade grew to record $125 billion in 2021

Due to the lengthy standoff between the forces in eastern Ladakh, 2021 was a year in which India-China relations reached a new low. In the last 12 months, bilateral ties have seen their worst frost in decades.

We value our relationship with India highly: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to WION

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Moscow values its relationship with Delhi highly and will continue to develop ties.

Taliban release first budget since Afghan takeover. Here's what it includes

The Taliban has released its first budget since taking over Afghanistan last year in August as the hardline Islamist regime is planning to spend on development projects including transport infrastructure. However, there is no mention of foreign aid.

Novak Djokovic tries to avert deportation after Australia cancels visa again

Unvaccinated tennis star Novak Djokovic on Friday asked an Australian court to block his deportation ahead of the Australian Open after the government cancelled his visa for the second time over COVID-19 entry regulations.

Married woman in Indonesia flogged 100 times for adultery while partner gets 15 lashes

A married woman in Indonesia was flogged 100 times after she confessed to adultery in the conservative Aceh province of the country. On the other hand, her male partner received just 15 lashes after he denied the accusations.