To ensure menstrual hygiene, this Indian village is the first to become sanitary napkin-free

For the first time in India, a village is all set to become sanitary napkin-free. The development comes as a part of an ongoing campaign in Kumbalangi in Ernakulam, Kerala.

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan has declared the village as napkin-free. The step is being taken to ensure access to menstrual hygiene for adolescent girls and young women

As a part of the campaign, menstrual cups will be distributed to women aged 18 and above. Approximately 5,000 menstrual cups will be distributed.

Hibi Eden, the member of Lok Sabha after a tie-up with HLL management academy’s ‘Thingal’ scheme and Indian oil corporation said that the initiative is titled "Avalkayi," which means "for her."

The Governor has also declared the village as India’s first model tourism village. This project is implemented through Pradhan Mantri Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY). The village will also have a new tourist information centre.

Earlier, Indian state Andhra Pradesh's government launched a program under which branded sanitary napkins will be provided free of cost to girl students of government educational institutions.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the 'Swechha' program to tackle the stigma attached to menstruation and prioritise female personal hygiene, and encourage a healthy dialogue of information.

(With inputs from agencies)