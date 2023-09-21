Top 10 world news: India-Canada row LIVE updates, Rajya Sabha passes Women's Reservation Bill, and more

The historic Women's Reservation Bill has crossed another hurdle. The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 cleared the upper house of Indian Parliament with an absolute majority. Meanwhile, recent days have witnessed India-Canada relations taking a nosedive, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggesting potential links between the Indian government and the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Trudeau urged to allow justice to take its course. In other news, British King Charles III during his visit to France hinted that the two nations may team up to tackle the climate emergency. Finally, a new study has revealed that gender roles related to housework persist even in this day and age.

Speaking at a press conference, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has asked India to engage with Canada and has urged New Delhi to allow justice to take its course. Stay connected to WION for all the live updates on the India-Canada row.

Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Indian parliament, on Thursday gave the green light to the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' or 'Women Reservation bill'.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said that his government is no longer arming war-torn Ukraine as it is focusing on building up its stocks of weapons.

King Charles III on Thursday pledged to do everything he could to strengthen the relationship between France and Britain, suggesting the "indispensable" partners should also team up to tackle the climate emergency.

In the midst of strained diplomatic ties between India and Canada, Canadian MP Chandra Arya released a statement claiming that the extremist elements were “attacking” and “threatening” the Hindu community residing in Canada to go back to India.

The deployment of the British navy’s top aircraft career, the HMS Queen Elizabeth, grabbed the headlines in leading British news outlet as it was deployed in the Northern Atlantic with only eight fighter jets, triggering concerns over UK's massive shortages of combat planes.

Rupert Murdoch made an announcement on Thursday (September 21) that he intends to resign from his role as the chairman of Fox Corporation and Fox News.

The US will grant temporary deportation relief and access to work permits to nearly half a million Venezuelans already in the country, US officials said on Wednesday, a move that follows calls by Democrats to help newly arrived migrants work legally.

An estranged son of Thailand's monarch, who has lived away from his homeland for most of his adult life, has unexpectedly backed the idea of having open discussions regarding the country's monarchy, rejecting the stringent royal anti-defamation law.