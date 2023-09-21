India: Women's Reservation bill clears Rajya Sabha with absolute majority
The historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam or the women's reservation bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha by absolute majority
Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Indian parliament, on Thursday gave the green light to the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' or 'Women Reservation bill'. The bill cleared the house with 214 ayes, zero votes against the bill, and zero MPs abstaining from voting.
Previously, on Wednesday (September 20th), the bill received overwhelming support in the lower house, with 454 members voting in favour of the bill. Only two Lok Sabha members, from All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi and his colleague Imtiaz Jaleel had voted against the Women's Reservation bill.
The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, seeks to meet a long-pending demand and will provide 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
(Breaking news, more to follow)
