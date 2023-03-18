Top 10 world news: Imran Khan's Toshakhana hearing postponed, Trump claims imminent arrest, and more

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan's indictment in an alleged corruption scandal was delayed till March 30 amid dramatic visuals of Khan entering Islamabad courtroom surrounded by his trove of supporters. In the United States, coinciding an eerie similarity to the comments made by Imran Khan in recent days, former US president Donald Trump claimed that he will be 'arrested' on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Black Sea Grain deal was extended despite Russian apprehensions about it in recent days.

Click here to read more:

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's indictment in the Toshakhana case has been delayed until march 30, and he was allowed to go back after marking attendance outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex on Saturday (March 18).

Former US president Donald Trump claimed on Saturday (March 18) that he was expecting to get "arrested" on Tuesday next week and exhorted his supporters to start protests.

Citing a "leak" from the Manhattan district attorney's office, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Saturday morning: "Leading Republican candidate & former President of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week. Protest, take our nation back!"

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday (March 18) announced an extension of a deal that allowed exports of Ukrainian grains following Russia's invasion of the country.

Ukraine is one of the top grain producers in the world. The Russian invasion of Ukraine had impeded the passage of grain ships. This had in turn raised the specter of a global food crisis before Turkey and the United Nations brokered a deal between Russia and Ukraine for the passage of grain shipments.

The unrest over French President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial pension reforms turned violent as protesters and the police clashed with each other in central Paris.

Former UK prime minister Tony Blair rebuked Russian President Vladimir Putin saying the Iraq war was about introducing democracy and Putin using its pretext for Ukraine's invasion is nothing but an "excuse" as Kyiv poses no threat to its neighbours.

Ohio's Columbus was rocked by an early morning shooting incident at a night club, that left two people dead and four wounded, Ohio authorities said. The shooting incident comes in a US state marred by a disastrous train derailment that left a toxic trail of chemical spillage in the East Palestine area of the state, less than 200 km southwest of Columbus.

The growing number of young Americans dying due to drug overdose is because the families in the United States do not hug their kids enough, Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said while referring to the ongoing fentanyl crisis in the U.S. whose origin is blamed on Mexican drug cartels.

In a "world first," cataract surgeries on elderly penguins were successfully executed, and replacement lenses were installed at Singapore's Jurong Bird Park. Post surgery, the six penguins seem to be more "active" and with a spring in their step, reported the Mirror.

The much-anticipated sixth season of The Crown is currently being filmed in St Andrews, Scotland. According to early reports, the next phase of Netflix's flagship show will feature Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy as Prince William and Kate Middleton, respectively.