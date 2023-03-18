Early morning shooting incident at Ohio nightclub leaves many dead, 4 injured

Ohio's Columbus was rocked by an early morning shooting incident at a night club, that left two people dead and four wounded, Ohio authorities said. The shooting incident comes in a US state marred by a disastrous train derailment that left a toxic trail of chemical spillage in the East Palestine area of the state, less than 200 km southwest of Columbus.

Officers responded shortly after 5 AM on Saturday to an after-hours club called 'Tha Plug' on the city's south side, emergency dispatchers said. One person died at the scene and another was dropped off at Nationwide Children's Hospital and was later pronounced dead, the emergency first responders said.

Two other victims were taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and two more to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, authorities said. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

The ages of the victims and other details weren't immediately available. No arrests have been reported so far.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE