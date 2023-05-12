Top 10 world news: Imran Khan slams Pak army chief, Twitter's new CEO, and more

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has slammed the nation's army chief and has said that the country "is run by only one man and that’s the Army chief." In other news, Twitter's owner, Elon Musk, has officially announced Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of the social media platform. However, Musk will continue to handle Twitter's product design and new technology.

Click on the headlines for more.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan says he is worried that his opponents will have him arrested once again. He shared his misgivings after the Islamabad High Court granted him bail.

Twitter's owner Elon Musk on Friday officially announced Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of the social media platform.

The Kremlin has denied allegations that it was meddling in Turkey's upcoming presidential election campaign. Recently Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu accused Moscow of spreading "deep fakes" targeting him.

Pope Francis on Friday said that starting a family has become a "titanic effort" in Italy that can be afforded by only rich people. The pope warned that "savage" free-market conditions were stopping young people from having children.

With the expanding abilities of artificial technology (AI), aeroplanes may now seemingly move from autopilot mode to AI pilot mode. From two trained pilots present inside the cockpit, the situation may change to no pilots at all, with AI pilots flying the aeroplanes more smoothly and safely.

US President Joe Biden has drawn criticism from a lawmaker of Northern Ireland's biggest pro-UK party on Thursday (May 11) over his contentious remarks. Biden has said that the purpose of his trip to Ireland and Northern Ireland was "to make sure... the Brits didn't screw around" with peace in Northern Ireland and "didn't walk away from their commitments".

A special envoy is being sent by China to Russia and Ukraine next week with an aim to finalise a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, stated its foreign ministry on Friday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is putting his two-decade rule on the line on May 14 when he faces opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Turkey's landmark elections. All you need to know about the key figures in Turkey's upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

Tesla Inc has recalled around 1.1 million electric cars, which is nearly all the vehicles it had sold in China, over braking defects. The recall means Tesla will now fix practically every car it has ever sold in China because of issues being faced with the acceleration systems of vehicles.