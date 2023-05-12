Russia ‘strongly’ denies accusations of spreading deep fakes, meddling in Turkey elections

The Kremlin has denied allegations that it was meddling in Turkey's upcoming presidential election campaign. Recently Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu accused Moscow of spreading "deep fakes" targeting him.

Earlier this week, opposition politician Kilicdaroglu claimed that ahead of the crucial Sunday elections, Russia was targeting him with an online smear campaign.

Replying to the allegations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "We strongly reject such statements".

"We officially declare: there can be no talk of any interference."

"If someone provided Mr. Kilicdaroglu with such information, they are liars," he added, as reported by the AFP.

Kilicdaroglu's allegations came hours after Third-party candidate Muharrem Ince dropped out from the presidential elections. Withdrawing his candidacy just days before the elections, on Thursday, Ince said: "I am doing this for my country."

Taking to Twitter, Kilicdaroglu addressed "Russian friends" and said, "You are behind the montages, conspiracies, deep fakes and tapes that were exposed in this country yesterday." He did not provide any details.

He further threatened Russia and said: "If you want our friendship after May 15, get your hands off the Turkish state. We are still in favour of cooperation and friendship." Sevgili Rus Dostlarımız,

Dün bu ülkede ortaya saçılan montajlar, kumpaslar, Deep Fake içerikler, kasetlerin arkasında siz varsınız. Eğer 15 Mayıs sonrası dostluğumuzun devamını istiyorsanız, elinizi Türk’ün devletinden çekin. Biz hala işbirlikten ve dostluktan yanayız. — Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu (@kilicdarogluk) May 11, 2023 × As per the news agency AFP, recent polls show the secular opposition leader edging ahead of Erdogan in Sunday's presidential ballot. They reportedly show challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu possessing a slight advantage and close to breaking the 50-per cent threshold needed to avoid a runoff on May 28.

However, as per Kremlin spokesman Peskov, Russia is doing nothing of that sort, and that Moscow "highly values" its bilateral relations with Turkey.

"Turkey has a very responsible, sovereign and thought-through position on a whole range of regional and global problems that we face," he said.

In recent months, even as Russia faces criticism from various nations, Moscow and Ankara have maintained close ties. Erdogan has also, at times, played the role of a mediator, talking to both Russia and Ukraine.

In recent days, disinformation has added a dark note to the pivotal elections that on Sunday will decide if Erdogan — who has been Turkey's President since 2014 — will remain in power.

Recently, at a huge rally, Recep Tayyip Erdogan played a 14-second clip which allegedly was proof that his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu has formed a union with "terrorists" and outlawed Kurdish militants. The clip was played at the rally and beamed live on TV, following which challenger Kilicdaroglu had fumed: "How can a person sitting in the president's chair stoop this low."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE