The Senate confirmation hearing is going on for US President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for defence secretary, Pete Hegseth, where he was told that he was 'incompetant' for the job. The much-anticipated hearing is underway to assess whether the controversial former Fox News host is fit to lead the defence department.

Advertisment

In other developments, as per media reports, Hamas agreed to move forward with a draft agreement on Tuesday (Jan 14) for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. This comes while Israel and Hamas are holding talks on the final ceasefire and hostage agreement, along with the Arab mediators.

In other news, Donald Trump has fired back at Jack Smith's report on the GOP leader's 'unprecedented efforts' to overturn the 2020 election result. Smith, in his final report, said he believed there was enough evidence to convict Trump in a trial if his 2024 election win had not made it impossible for the prosecution to continue.

Click on the headlines to read more.

Advertisment

Pete Hegseth, Trump’s pick for def secy, called ‘incompetent’ during Senate hearing

US President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for defence secretary, Pete Hegseth, was told during the Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday (Jan 14) that he was ‘incompetent’ for the job.

Advertisment

Hamas accepts draft agreement for Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal; awaits Israel's approval: Report



The Palestinian militant group Hamas has accepted a draft agreement on Tuesday (Jan 14) for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of dozens of hostages, The Times of Israel reported.

'Fake findings at 1 am,' Trump slams Jack Smith's report on Jan 6 case

US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday (Jan 14) called Jack Smith's report on his 'unprecedented efforts' to overturn the 2020 election result as "fake", saying that the "unselected committee illegally destroyed and deleted all the evidence".

US right-wing livid after ‘pro-Hezbollah’ Muslim cleric invited to Trump inauguration

A major row has erupted amid claims that a Muslim cleric who earlier refused to condemn Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah has now been invited to the inauguration ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump.

Bangladesh army official praises Pakistan for ‘fight against terror’ in high-level meet

In another sign of the warming up of ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh, top army officials from both sides met on Tuesday (Jan 14) at the Joint Staff Headquarters (JSHQ) in Rawalpindi.

What is RedNote? Chinese social media app to which US TikTokers are migrating ahead of ban

As TikTok faces a ban in the United States, a large number of Americans are moving to an alternative Chinese social media app, RedNote.

Ben-Gvir threatens to resign if Israel accepts ceasefire deal, calls Netanyahu to 'come to his senses'

Israeli far-right minister Ben-Gvir threatened that he would resign if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepts the Gaza ceasefire deal, likely to be accepted on Tuesday (Jan 14).

'Never been to such crowded place', Steve Jobs' wife falls ill at Maha Kumbh

Late Apple co-founder Steve Job's wife, Laurene Powell Jobs, fell ill on the second day at the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. However, she will still participate in the ritual of taking a dip in the holy Ganga river at Sangam.

2025 Champions Trophy: India's probable squad for tournament



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce India's Champions Trophy squad with the ICC tournament just over a month away.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle react as American filmmaker calls them 'Disaster Tourists' amid LA wildfires

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not happy at the label that actor Justine Bateman has given them amid their work to help Los Angeles wildfire victims. A source close to the couple has stated that they find Bateman's comments 'offensive'.