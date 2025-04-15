Hamas on Tuesday (Apr 15) said it had "lost control" with the group holding Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs slammed Pakistan's comments on the Waqf Amendment Act enacted by the Parliament of India.

US President Donald Trump warned Harvard University that it might lose its "Tax Exempt Status" if it continues to push political and terrorist-inspired "sickness".

'Israel purposely trying to kill him': Hamas 'lost contact' with group holding Israeli-American hostage after Gaza strike

Palestinian militant group Hamas on Tuesday (April 15) said it had "lost control" with the group holding Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander after Israel launched an air strike in Gaza.

India: Pak has no locus standi to comment on Waqf Act, should look at own abysmal record

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has taken a strong objection to comments made by Pakistan on the Waqf Amendment Act enacted by the Parliament of India and termed them baseless and motivated while pointing out Islamabad’s own abysmal record on protecting the rights of minorities.

Trump vs Harvard: US president warns Ivy league will be 'taxed' if it continues to support 'terrorist inspired sickness'

US President Donald Trump warned Harvard University that it might lose its "Tax Exempt Status" if it continues to push political and terrorist-inspired "sickness".

Brutus at the G7? Trump blocks allies’ plan to condemn Russia over deadly Sumy strike

The United States has reportedly stopped a planned G7 statement condemning Russia’s deadly missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, Bloomberg reported on 15 April, citing unnamed sources. The move was made to avoid disrupting peace talks between Moscow and Washington.

US-led peace talks ‘not easy’: NATO chief Mark Rutte says during meeting with Zelensky in Odesa

NATO chief Mark Rutte said that talks on ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine, led by US President Donald Trump, were “not easy”. He also condemned Russia’s “terrible pattern” of attacks on Ukrainian civilians.

Bengal violence: Families recall Murshidabad horror, say, ‘We have become refugees in our own land’

The outbreak of violence in West Bengal’s Murshidabad, which borders Bangladesh, saw several shops, homes, and vehicles being torched after protests against the Waqf law turned violent and resulted in three deaths. A large number of locals fled when violence broke out in the Muslim-majority district on April 11.

India could 'benefit' from Trump’s intensifying trade war with China but only if it takes the leap | EXPLAINED

India, which is currently facing a whooping 26% tariff from the US, has been pushing hard in recent years to become a manufacturing alternative to China. However now, it seems like it can have that opportunity.

‘Tragedy of errors’: NTA under scrutiny once again over claims of serious errors in JEE Main exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which has already been under scrutiny in recent years, is once again facing fresh allegations of grave errors in the questions of JEE Main 2025 exam, India’s one of the most crucial engineering entrance tests.

Harvey Weinstein New York retrial for sex crimes to begin

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein faces a retrial starting Tuesday, on rape and sex assault charges for which a previous verdict was overturned, forcing survivors who helped fire up the "MeToo" movement to testify against him once again.

IPL 2025: KKR bowlers on the mark as Punjab Kings bundled out for 111

Punjab Kings suffered a batting collapse after a fiery powerplay spell by Harshit Rana helped defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders bowl out Punjab Kings (PBKS) for just 111 runs in 15.3 overs at Mullanpur on Tuesday (April 15) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.