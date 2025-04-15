Punjab Kings defended the lowest-ever total in Indian Premier League (IPL) history as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 runs in a thrilling match on Tuesday (April 15).

Advertisment

Chasing 112 for a win, KKR were comfortably placed at 71 for 3 in 9.1 overs, but they suffered a shocking collapse to be bowled out for 95 in 15.1 overs. KKR lost seven wickets and scored just 24 runs in six overs after that. Yuzvendra Chahal led a stunning comeback for Punjab Kings (PBKS) with figures of 4/28.

Also Read: LA 2028 Games: IOC reveals venue for cricket’s Olympics return

Low-scoring match

Advertisment

Earlier in the innings, Punjab Kings suffered a batting collapse after a fiery powerplay spell by Harshit Rana helped defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders bowl out Punjab Kings (PBKS) for just 111 runs in 15.3 overs at Mullanpur on Tuesday (April 15) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

After electing to bat first, PBKS was off to a fine start. Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran came out all guns blazing. The duo feasted on Vaibhav Arora's pace, taking him down for 20 runs, with three fours and a six, with Prabhsimran being the aggressor. However, the combo of Harshit Rana and Ramandeep Singh, kickstarted PBKS's downfall, as Priyansh (22 in 12 balls) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (0) were dismissed in same over. PBKS were left reeling at 39/2 in 3.4 overs.

In the fifth over, Josh Inglis was cleaned up by Varun Chakaravarthy for just two runs. Punjab Kings were 42/3 in 4.5 overs. In the final over of the powerplay, Prabhsimran launched Harshit for two sixes, unfazed by the loss of wickets. But once again, Prabhsimran was removed by the duo of Harshit-Ramandeep for 30 in 15 balls, with two fours and three sixes. PBKS was 54/4 at the end of powerplay.

Advertisment

Nehal Wadhera and Glenn Maxwell tried stitching a partnership. However, Anrich Nortje got Wadhera (10) caught by Venkatesh Iyer while attempting a flick, at deep square leg. PBKS was 74/5 in 8.4 overs. Glenn Maxwell (7) continued his poor run, was dismissed by Varun Chakaravarthy.

Sunil Narine also picked up Suryansh Shedge (4) and Marco Jansen (1). PBKS were struggling at 86/8 in 11 overs. In the 16th over, Shashank (18 in 17 balls, with a four and six) and Xavier Bartlett (11 in 15 balls) were dismissed. PBKS were bundled out for 111 in 15.3 overs.

Harshit (3/25) was the pick of the bowlers for KKR, while Narine (2/14) and Varun (2/21) were also brilliant. Vaibhav and Nortje got a wicket each.