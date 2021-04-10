Top 10 World News: Gun salute for Prince Philip, Indonesia earthquake, more

Gun salutes were fired across the UK and at sea to pay tribute to Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth the Second. The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh passed away on Friday. Meanwhile, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Indonesia's Java Island on Saturday. There have been reports of life loss and property damage. In other news, Ukraine has warned that it may get provoked due to Russian 'aggression' at the Ukraine-Russia border.

Gun salutes fired across UK as tribute to Prince Philip

The shots were fired in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast and also at naval bases and on ships at sea

Ukraine: Can be provoked due to Russian 'aggression'

Ukraine has been raising the issue of buildup of Russian forces near the Ukraine-Russia border

US, Iran clash over sanctions; US sees possible 'impasse'

The two nations laid out tough stances as indirect talks in Vienna on how to bring both back into full compliance with the agreement wound up for the week, with some delegates citing progress

Yemen: Battle for Marib heats up

If oil-rich Marib falls to Houthi rebels, it will be a huge blow to Yemeni government

Indonesia: Java island jolted by magnitude 6.0 earthquake

The quake was felt in cities and towns across East Java, home to 40.7 million people, and nearby provinces, including the resort island of Bali, as per Indonesian media

Iran starts advanced centrifuges a day after nuclear deal talks

Iran nuclear deal was struck by US and other world powers with Iran in 2015. Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally took US out of the accord in 2018

India fastest to administer 100 million COVID vaccine doses

The development is sure to give a further boost to India's fight against the coronavirus pandemic

Protest erupts in Pak demanding Imran Khan to apologise over rape statement

The demonstration was organised on Thursday by rights activist and civil society representatives outside the National Press Club here, Pakistan's News International reported

Western Australia braces for 'worst case scenario' as cyclone Seroja nears

Residents in Western Australia's Mid West and Gascoyne regions are being urged to finalise their emergency plans, as the cyclone is expected to intensify to a category three overnight, battering a region where buildings are not made to withstand cyclonic winds

World Bank says to commit $2 billion to vaccines in developing countries by end-April

The $2 billion is part of a pool of some $12 billion that the World Bank has made available overall for vaccine development, distribution and production in low-and middle-income countries, van Trotsenburg told a World Bank forum