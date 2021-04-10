Protest erupts in Pak demanding Imran Khan to apologise over rape statement 

A protest erupted against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, demanding a public apology from him for his statement blaming 'vulgarity' in society for rape and sexual violence.

The demonstration was organised on Thursday by rights activist and civil society representatives outside the National Press Club here, Pakistan's News International reported.

The protestors criticised Khan for what they called 'victim-blaming' and called for an apology for the comment he made during a question and answer session with the public when he was asked for suggesting a solution to rising child abuse cases in the country.

The protestors were holding placards and banners inscribed with their demand for an apology and said that such statements would encourage rapists.

"It can be considered an opinion when a common person says such thing but if a prime minister makes such comment, it becomes a policy statement. We cannot ignore such a statement which puts the burden of such crimes on the way women dress up. It is a dangerous statement for women like us who work in offices, fields and factories," said one protestor.

Last week, Khan has blamed 'fahashi' (vulgarity) for surge in rape and sexual violence instead of the deteriorating law and order situation in the country.

As he took calls from the people on Sunday, Khan, when asked by a caller what the government plans to do in the light of rising incidents of rape and sexual violence, especially against children, said that there are some fights that governments and legislation alone cannot win and that the society must join in the fight. He said it was important for societies to protect themselves against 'fahashi' (vulgarity), reported Geo News.

The prime minister said incidents of rape and sexual violence that make their way to the media are just one per cent of the actual horrific crimes of such nature that take place.

(With inputs from agencies)