Ukraine: Can be provoked due to Russian 'aggression'

In a possible sign that Ukraine and Russia may soon be embroiled in yet another conflict, Ukraine's defense minister said on Saturday that his country could be provoked due to Russian 'aggression'. The relations between the two countries are on the boil due to the situation in the conflict area of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

The region has a sizeable Russian-speaking population.

The minister, Andrii Taran, said Russian accusations about the rights of Russian speakers being violated could be the reason for the resumption of armed aggression against Ukraine.

"At the same time, it should be noted that the intensification of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine is possible only if an appropriate political decision is made at the highest level in the Kremlin," he said in a statement.

Ukraine has been raising the issue of buildup of Russian forces near the Ukraine-Russia border.

Russian military movements have raised concerns. It is being apprehensively examined whether Russia wants to send forces into Ukraine.

Senior Kremlin official Dmitry Kozak last week said Russia would be forced to defend its citizens in eastern Ukraine depending on the scale of the military conflict there.

On Friday UK Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Russia to halt the troop buildup.

(With agency inputs)