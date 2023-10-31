Top 10 world news: Gaza refugee camp bombing, Hijab-clad woman shot in Paris, and more

In the latest, the Israeli ministry has come up with the idea of transferring Gaza’s 2.3 million people to Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. In other news, over 50 people were killed after Israeli forces allegedly bombed a refugee camp in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government in a draft proposal has floated the idea of transferring Gaza’s 2.3 million people to Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. The proposal has already drawn condemnation and rejection from Palestinians.

Israel’s intelligence ministry on Oct 13 released the draft, offering three alternatives “to effect a significant change in the civilian reality in the Gaza Strip in light of the Hamas crimes that led to the Sword of Iron war.”

More than 50 people were killed after Israeli forces allegedly bombed a refugee camp in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

"More than 50 martyrs and around 150 wounded and dozens under the rubble, in a heinous Israeli massacre that targeted a large area of homes in Jabalia camp in the northern (Gaza) Strip," a ministry statement said.

According to AFP, at least 47 bodies have been recovered at the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

Paris police have shot and critically injured a hijab-clad woman in a Paris metro station on Tuesday (Oct 31) morning, after commuters reported she was behaving in a threatening manner.

"Out of fear for their own safety, police agents used their weapons," a police spokesperson told Reuters. The spokesperson could not say what in the "fully-veiled" woman's behaviour at the Bibliotheque Nationale de France station had prompted the officers to fire shots at her.

The Indian government has expressed concerns over 'hacking' alerts sent by Apple to several Indian lawmakers and initiated an investigation into the case. India's Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said Tuesday, "The government is concerned about this issue and it will get to the bottom of it. We have already ordered an investigation into it."

Several pharmacists across the United States, unhappy with worsening working conditions at mammoth retail chains, kick-started their third and most extensive walkout of the season, calling it it "Pharmageddon."

Over 4,500 pharmacists and pharmacy technicians from several chains, namely CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens, participated in the movement.

The industry's biggest professional organisation, The American Pharmacists Association, has also expressed its support, showing accord with those participating.

XL Bully dogs will be added to the list of animals banned under the Dangerous Dog Act from the end of this year, as announced by the UK government.

The decision culminates after a series of recent attacks involving the American XL Bully breed.

Under the new regulations, which come into effect on December 31, it will be illegal to breed, sell, advertise, exchange, gift, rehome, abandon or allow American XL Bully dogs to stray in England and Wales.

Russia has beefed up security in the Muslim-majority North Caucasus region after the massive anti-Semitic riots over the weakened.

The decision was taken following an emergency meeting held between President Vladimir Putin and top security officials on Monday evening.

The Kremlin did not provide additional details of the meeting, except saying that the deliberations focused on strengthening measures to counter external interference.

Jewish students at Cornell University received anti-Semitic death threats online over the weekend, prompting the staff to send police to guard them.

According to the president of the university, Martha E Pollack, several hate messages were posted on a website not affiliated with the university on Sunday, encouraging many to harm Jews in the school.

Muslim Americans have said they would work to mobilize millions of Muslim voters to withhold votes toward the re-election of US President Joe Biden next year unless he takes steps to implement a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip where Israeli forces launched an offensive in response to attacks by Hamas on October 7. According to a report by the news agency Reuters on Tue (Oct 31), the National Muslim Democratic Council, which includes Democratic Party leaders called on President Biden to use his influence with Israel to broker a ceasefire by 5 pm ET on Tuesday.

What does a genius look like? Unkept hair, and casual, casually thrown-on, no-nonsense clothes were the look "in vogue" as per popular culture. This is the standard allegedly adopted by Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX to keep up with his "tech genius" persona.