Top 10 world news: Gaza aid stuck at border with Egypt, Israel prepares for two-front war? and more

The fate of convoy trucks carrying humanitarian aid at the Gaza border with Egypt and evacuation of foreign citizens via the Rafah crossing hangs in balance after both Israel and Hamas denied reports of a temporary ceasefire on Monday (Oct 16). In other news, The Israeli army on Monday (Oct 16) said that they activated a plan to evacuate residents next to Lebanon a day after exchange of fire with Hezbollah which has since led to the death of one civilian and wounded three others.

Click on the headlines to read more:

The Lycee Gambetta High School in Arras, where a French teacher was fatally stabbed last week, was evacuated on Monday (Oct 16) following a bomb alert, the news agency Reuters reported.

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war has led to widespread devastation, causing injuries, disabilities, building destruction, and loss of life. Beyond being an international relations crisis, this war is also a public health emergency with far-reaching consequences.

Russian ships linked to military transport networks have collected cargo from North Korea and delivered it to an apparent Russian military port on multiple occasions over the past two months, The Washington Post said in a report on Monday (Oct 16) citing satellite images.

A wildfire is spreading near a famous Australian beach, with smoke engulfing the area. The rebellious flames have already entered the residential streets, burning through 140 hectares of land next to North Belongil Beach in Byron Bay, the Daily Mail reported.

As per the new videos getting circulated on social media, school-aged children are being allegedly trained by Hamas commanders to defend the Gaza Strip as the Israeli army prepares for ground operations in the region. Children as young as 14 are being trained by terrorists for battle.

The Indian Supreme Court has turned down the plea of a 26-week pregnant woman for abortion on the grounds that she is suffering from a mental condition called post-partum psychosis.

The prime suspect in one of the most chilling murder cases of the country - Nithari killings - Surinder Koli and co-accused Maninder Singh Pandher were acquitted by the Allahabad High Court on Monday (Oct 16).