Are Hamas resorting to training kids to defend Gaza? Reports suggest so

As per the new videos getting circulated on social media, school-aged children are being allegedly trained by Hamas commanders to defend the Gaza Strip as the Israeli army prepares for ground operations in the region.

Children as young as 14 are being trained by terrorists for battle, with some even younger kids apparently getting training in weapons skills and military drills, claimed an Israeli emergency responder unit.

Photos and videos of the alleged training of children were shared by South First Responders (SFR) on Telegram on Sunday (Oct 15). Reportedly, the video footage was recorded on body-worn cameras that were collected from the corpses of terrorists.

Military-style training camps

SFR stated that the footage is proof of the 'cynical indoctrination of Palestinian children' in what they called as 'military-style training camps'.

The unit further released footage of Hamas terrorists killing innocent victims. In the video, the gunmen can be seen going from house to house and hunting down the families.

The videos were captured in 'head-cam' cameras before the Kfar Aza attack and exposed how boy soldiers are being trained by Hamas commanders as the next generation of terrorists.

WATCH | Israel-Hamas war: Call for peace unshaken as death toll continues to climb In the footage, the fighters are seen making preparations for their mission in their homes before leaving in a convoy of motorbikes and pick-up trucks at dawn.

Israel declared war on Hamas after it launched a sudden and massive attack on Tel Aviv. Since then, Israel has been relentlessly bombing the Gaza Strip and asked more than a million people, living in its northern part, to move south before the operation.

The Hamas fighters stabbed, shot and burnt more than 1,400 people to death, most of them being civilians. The reprisal attacks by Israel in the days since have flattened neighbourhoods and led to the killing of around 2,670 people in Gaza.

