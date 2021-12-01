Top 10 world news: Fully vaccinated doctors get infected with Omicron variant and more

After Israel reported the first case of Omicron variant case last week, reports said two doctors were infected with the new variant even as they were fully vaccinated including with a booster shot. The European Union has unveiled a project called ''Global Gateway'' that is worth 300 billion euros ($340 billion).

Two fully vaccinated Israeli doctors get infected with Omicron variant

Both doctors reportedly worked in the same hospital. One of the doctors had visited London.

Eyeing China, EU unveils 'Global Gateway' project worth $340 billion

Experts believe the strategy is an offshoot of a plan by G7 countries to offer developing countries an alternative to Belt and Road presented in June at the industrial powers' summit in Cornwall.

Mark Meadows reveals Donald Trump tested Covid-positive few days before Biden debate

Meadows, who served as Trump's chief of staff, has made the shocking revelation in his new memoir called 'The Chief's Chief.'

China's hypersonic missile can stay in orbit longer, claims US Space Force General

After reports claimed China had recently tested two hypersonic missiles, a top official from the US Space Force claimed China's hypersonic weapon can stay in space over an extended period.

Worldwide Cost of Living Survey: Top 10 expensive cities to live in

The list has been compiled according to the Worldwide Cost of Living Index and was conducted in 173 cities.

Russia may sue NASA astronaut over claims of drilling hole in spacecraft

In a new development, Russian space agency Roscosmos has threatened to sue a NASA astronaut.

British armed forces plan to allow people with HIV to join

British defence ministry said that it is planning to allow HIV positive people to join British armed forces if they no longer carry detectable amount of the virus.

Debate over new Covid variant Omicron’s pronunciation begins

Even as the world is tensed over the emergence of a new Covid variant Omicron, a debate seems to have begun over its pronunciation.

Conservative anti-vaxxer broadcaster Marcus Lamb dies of Covid

Jonathan Lamb, son of Marcus Lamb described the Covid infection as "a spiritual attack from the enemy".

India becomes part of G20 Troika, to host summit in 2023

As a founding member of the grouping, India has used the platform to raise issues of vital importance globally