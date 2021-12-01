China's hypersonic missile can stay in orbit longer, claims US Space Force General

After reports claimed China had recently tested two hypersonic missiles, a top official from the US Space Force claimed China's hypersonic weapon can stay in space over an extended period.

Space Force Lieutenant General Chance Saltzman said: "This is a categorically different system, because a fractional orbit is different than suborbital, a fractional orbit means it can stay on orbit as long as the user determines and then it de-orbits it as a part of the flight path."

Hypersonic missiles can travel over Mach 5 speed. The tests conducted by China in August had surprised many defence officials in the West. Reports claimed China had conducted two hypersonic tests.

In fact, China's state-owned company had claimed earlier that it had tested a Mach 8 wind tunnel FL-64 and was ready for testing including "weapon separation and delivery".

Saltzman while calling it is a "destabilising weapon" informed that ballistic missiles were earlier the "primary threat".

US general Mark Milley had described China's hypersonic test as a "Sputnik moment" which acted as a wake-up call for the American defence forces.

London's Financial Times had reported China's hypersonic missile had circled the Earth at a low altitude while travelling faster than Mach 5 speed although it missed its target.

The missile reportedly went undetected by existing radars raising fears over China's new missile capability.

The Xi regime however denied it conducted a hypersonic test asserting that it had tested a spacecraft. Russia and North Korea have also tested hypersonic missiles.

China had unveiled the DF-17 medium-range hypersonic missile two years ago with a range of nearly 2,000 kilometres. However, the latest hypersonic missile fired by China reportedly has a much longer range and it can be launched into orbit before coming back to hit its target in the atmosphere.

