ARRW: How US-built hypersonic missile will change warfare dynamics

ARRW

According to reports, the US Air Force(USAF) is set to launch AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon(ARRW) in the next 30 days after pushing back the date earlier this month.

The USAF had earlier announced in late February that it would be going ahead with the missile test launch.

“There’s real hardware coming. We’re also getting ready to transition into production within about a year on that programme,” Brigadier General Heath Collins, programme executive officer for weapons and director of the USAF’s armament directorate had said.

The ARRWs can be put on bombers making it a lethal force in the USAF's arsenal.

(Photograph:AFP)