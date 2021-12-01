Conservative anti-vaxxer broadcaster Marcus Lamb dies of Covid

A prominent conservative broadcaster and anti-vaxxer in US Marcus Lamb has died of Covid. Jonathan Lamb, son of Marcus Lamb described the Covid infection as "a spiritual attack from the enemy".

Marcus Lamb, the televangelist, launched his Christian conservative TV network name Daystar Television network in 1997. It has over 70 stations across the US and even broadcasts in other countries in the world.

“It's with a heavy heart we announce that Marcus Lamb, president and founder of Daystar Television Network, went home to be with the Lord this morning," the network said in a tweet onTuesday. "The family asks that their privacy be respected as they grieve this difficult loss. Please continue to lift them up in prayer."

Lamb's TV network had become a way for conspiracy theorists to spread misinformation about Covid pandemic. The network and the guest it featured held firmly that Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) cured Covid infection. Scientists have found no conclusive proof of this.

The network also resisted US President Joe Biden's calls for mandatory vaccination. Daystar Television Network joined forces with Mississippi-based Christian fundamentalist organisation, American Family Association to move court against Biden administration's vaccine mandate.