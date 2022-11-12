Top 10 world news: FTX embezzlement, Erdogan wants Republican Senate in US, and more

About USD 1 billion in customer funds have vanished from troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX. In other news, Erdogan said that Turkiye's F-16 fighter jet purchase would be "much easier" if Republicans controlled the US Senate.

Click on the headlines to read more:

FTX founder secretly moved $10bn of customer funds to his firm, over $1bn missing: Report

About USD 1 billion in customer funds have vanished from troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Reuters reported citing top official sources. The exchange's founder Sam Bankman-Fried secretly transferred $10 billion of customer funds from FTX to Bankman-Fried's trading company Alameda Research, the people told Reuters.

Turkiye's Erdogan wants Republican Senate in US, says it will ease its F-16 purchase

Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appeared to endorse US Republican Party as he said that Turkiye's F-16 fighter jet purchase would be "much easier" if Republicans controlled the US Senate. He was quoted by Anadolu and other Turkish media.

Bahrain's official websites hacked, 'boycott polls' message posted amid voting for elections: Reports

The island nation of Bahrain, which has been fighting dissent for ten years, conducted its parliamentary and local elections on Saturday, just hours after its official websites was taken over by hackers.

China launches cargo craft Tianzhou-5 to space station to replenish supplies for next manned mission

In an effort to clear the way for a subsequent manned space trip later this year, China launched a cargo spaceship on Saturday carrying supplies for its new space station. At 10:03 am, a Long March 7 rocket carrying the cargo ship Tianzhou 5 launched from the Wenchang spaceport in the southern province of Hainan.

Medibank data leak: Russia responds after Australian police blame hackers based in Russia

Hours after Australian Federal Police (AFP) blamed Russian hackers for the Medibank hack, the Russian embassy on Friday evening released a statement, criticising AFP and its Commissioner Reece Kershaw's decision to openly blame Moscow.

Turkiye appoints new envoy to Israel after four-year hiatus

Turkiye has finally appointed an ambassador to Israel as the latest move toward mending relations with the Jewish state, after a four-year hiatus.

World leaders to forgo the ‘family photo’ at the G20 summit in Bali this year. Here’s why

Ahead of the G20 summit in Indonesia’s Bali next week world leaders have decided to skip the “family photo” due to the widespread discomfort and tension over the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine that began earlier this year. The family photo is a tradition that all the leaders participate in at the beginning of every year’s summit.

UK and France to strike deal to stop migrants from crossing English Channel

An agreement between Britain and France to step up their combined efforts to prevent dangerous English Channel crossings by illegal immigrants is expected to be reached as soon as Monday, according to a British newspaper.

Tesla considering exporting made-in-China EVs to US, Canada: Report

In order to connect its biggest plant to its biggest market in North America, Tesla has thought of exporting electric vehicles built in China to the US and Canada, as reported by Reuters.

EU expects China to push Moscow to respect international law: European Council President

European Council President Charles Michel said that the European Union expected China to push Moscow to respect international law. He said that China should use "all means at its disposal" for this. Michel's statement came just days before G20 summit takes place. It is expected that the issue of Ukraine war will dominate the summit.