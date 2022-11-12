Turkiye's Erdogan wants Republican Senate in US, says will benefit F-16 purchase 

Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appeared to endore US Republican Party as he said that Turkiye's F-16 fighter jet purchase would be "much easier" if Republicans controlled US Senate. He was quoted by Anadolu and other Turkish media.

"My hope is that the next month is filled with some good news and we progress in a very positive direction on the F-16 issue," Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters on a flight from Uzbekistan.

"If the Republicans claim the few seats they need in Senate, things will be much easier for us."

Results for US midterm elections 2022 are trickling in, Republican Party appears to have wind in their sails but Democrats appear to somehow clinging to the power equation. Democrats have wafer-thin majority in the Senate. Democratic Party's Mark Kelly has retained his seat in Arizona. The Democrats just need one more seat to retain the majority.

In Pennsylvania, Democrats flipped a highly-prized US Senate seat with constant attacks on Trump-endorsed celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, who had never held public office before and lived mostly in New Jersey.

Trump had hoped to ride a Republican "red wave" that would prime him for another presidential run but the party achieved a much smaller victory than had been predicted.

