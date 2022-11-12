China should push Russia to respect international law, says EU chief

European Council President Charles Michel said that the European Union expected China to push Moscow to respect international law. He said that China should use "all means at its disposal." Michel's statement came just days before G20 summit takes place. It is expected that the issue of Ukraine war will dominate the summit.

Michel was speaking on the sidelines of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit taking place in Cambodia. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has urged Southeast Asian nations to support Kyiv.

While China remains a major trading partner of the European Union, officials have repeatedly called on Beijing to publicly condemn Russia's actions -- without success so far.

China has avoided criticising Moscow for invading Ukraine, instead blaming the United States and NATO for the war.

"We encourage the Chinese authorities to use all the means at their disposal to convince Russia to respect internationally recognised borders, to respect the sovereignty of Ukraine," Michel told AFP.

Also Read | Ukraine says West is on way to Joint victory in war with Russia

He noted that Beijing has "often made statements supporting the concepts of international law, international cooperation".

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE