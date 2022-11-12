Ukraine says West is on way to Joint victory in war with Russia

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday the Western world was well on its way to "joint victory" over Russia. His words came as Ukrainian forces recaptured Kherson after Russian forces withdrew. Kuleba hailed military aid for making recapture of Kherson possible.

The Ukrainian national anthem rang out in Kherson after Moscow pulled its forces out of the city -- the first major urban hub to fall after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion in February.

"There were very few who believed that Ukraine would survive," Kuleba said as he met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of a Southeast Asian summit in Cambodia.

"It's only together that we will be able to prevail and to kick Russia out of Ukraine. We are on the way," Kuleba said.

"This is coming, and our victory will be our joint victory -- a victory of all peace-loving nations across the world."

Kuleba said that Ukrainians were celebrating liberation of Kherson and were shedding "tears of gratitude" for US for billions of dollars in military aid.

"We will always be grateful for everything President (Joe) Biden and the people of America, irrespective of their domestic political preferences, have done to make this happen," Kuleba said, days after US congressional elections that saw no significant boost to far-right critics of support to Ukraine.

US Secreatary of State Antony Blinken hailed the "remarkable courage" of Ukraine's military and people and vowed that US support "will continue for as long as it takes" to defeat Russia.

Earlier, Kuleba also thanked Australia for its support -- $440 million of mostly military assistance -- during a meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE