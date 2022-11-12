Medibank data leak: Russia responds after Australian police blame hackers based in Russia

Hours after Australian Federal Police (AFP) blamed Russian hackers for the Medibank hack, the Russian embassy on Friday evening released a statement, criticising AFP and its Commissioner Reece Kershaw's decision to openly blame Moscow.

"For some reason, this announcement was made before the AFP even contacted the Russian side through the existing professional channels of communication," read the statement.

"We encourage the AFP to duly get in touch with the respective Russian law enforcement agencies."

The Russian embassy added that fighting cybercrime that affects people's lives and damages businesses, "demands a cooperative, non-politicised and responsible approach from all members of the world community."

What did Australian authorities say?

As reported by WION, on Friday, AFP chief Kershaw blamed Russia after another tranche of data from the medical insurer firm related to abortion was leaked online.

“The AFP is undertaking covert measures and working around the clock with our domestic agencies and our international networks including Interpol. This is important, because we believe those responsible for the breach are in Russia,”

AFP chief Kershaw said that they will be holding talks with the Russian law effacement to nab the cyber criminals.

“Our intelligence points to a group of loosely affiliated cybercriminals who are likely responsible for past significant breaches in countries across the world. These cybercriminals are operating like a business with affiliates and associates who are supporting the business. We also believe some affiliates may be in other countries,” he said.

What has happened at Medibank?

Medibank, the largest health insurance company in Australia covering one-sixth of its citizens had its data breached by hackers. Since then, the medical and personal information of its customers has been released on dark web with hackers demanding ransom for the data.

Among the customers of Medibank is Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who expressed concern that his personal information, among those leaked, might also be available to the public.

"I’m disgusted by the Medibank attack. And I know all Australians are rightly distressed by the release of deeply personal information. We need to stand together at a time like this," tweeted Albanese.

The company, however, has assured that no credit card or banking details were accessed in the leak.

