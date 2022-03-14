Top 10 world news: Ukraine-Russia conflict talks to restart Tuesday, and more

Talks between Ukraine and Russia paused on Monday and will continue on Tuesday, one of Ukraine's negotiators said on Twitter. Also, a new report by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) has shown that Europe is emerging as 'hotspot' for arms imports.

Live | Fourth round of Ukraine-Russia conflict talks underway: Kyiv negotiator

Talks between Ukraine and Russia paused on Monday and will continue on Tuesday, one of Ukraine's negotiators said on Twitter.

New report reveals Europe emerging as 'hotspot' for arms imports

A new report by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) has shown that Europe is emerging as 'hotspot' for arms imports.

Russian Orthodox church announces split with Moscow over Ukraine invasion

Russian Orthodox church in Amsterdam has announced a split with Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

China sees multiple COVID-19 outbreaks driven by 'stealth omicron'. Should the world be wary?

In China, the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak was first reported in 2019 and subsequently spread worldwide.

At least 85 children killed, 100 wounded so far in Ukraine, says attorney general

Ukraine’s attorney general's office in an official statement said that at least 85 children lost their lives so far.

Ukraine: Pregnant woman in viral image dies after maternity hospital attack

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Monday said that a pregnant woman who was pictured being carried from a Ukrainian maternity hospital after it was bombed by Russian forces has died along with her unborn baby.

Elon Musk says Tesla and SpaceX are facing inflation pressure in raw materials and logistics

Elon Musk has said that Tesla and SpaceX are facing inflation pressure in raw materials and logistics.

Tokyo schools drop controversial rules governing hairstyles and underwear

Amid extreme poverty, Kabul residents complain of high price of food materials

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, reports of poverty in the nation have been emerging.

France to ease Covid curbs just before April’s presidential vote

In a bid to normalise French people's daily lives, the government will ease most of its Covid restrictions on Monday.