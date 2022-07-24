Top 10 world news: First monkeypox case in New Delhi, Russia's 'high-precision strike', and more

India's capital Delhi has registered its first case of monkeypox virus, officials said on Sunday. The 31-year-old man, who has not been named, is admitted to Maulana Azad Medical College, confirms Health Ministry. In another, as Russia strikes Odesa, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said the strike cast “serious doubt on the credibility of Russia’s commitment” to the grain deal even as Ukraine accused President Vladimir Putin of “spitting in the face” of the deal.

Click on the headlines to read more:

India’s capital New Delhi records first monkeypox case; patient has no foreign travel history

The national capital Delhi has registered its first case of monkeypox virus, officials said on Sunday. According to PTI news agency, which has cited official sources, the man has no history of foreign travel. However, as per sources, the patient attended a party in Himachal Pradesh. The Delhi government has been asked to track the patient's contacts. Meanwhile, more than 10 close contacts of the patient have already been isolated at his West Delhi residence.

Missiles only destroyed Ukrainian military infrastructure in Odessa, claims Russia

After facing heavy criticism for missile attack on Ukraine’s Odessa port just after the grain deal was signed, Russia said the Kalibr missiles destroyed Ukrainian “military infrastructure”.

Russia’s foreign ministry said it was a “high-precision strike” and it destroyed a Ukrainian patrol boat. The strike came hours after Russia and Ukraine concluded a deal in Istanbul to open up wheat and other grain products stuck in ports to the international market with Odessa being a key port in the operation.

Three dead in shooting at Philippines university graduation ceremony, suspect in custody

Three people were killed while two were injured in a shooting that took place during a university graduation ceremony in Manila, the capital city of Philippines, on Sunday, police officials said. The authorities have already taken a suspect in custody and Remus Medina, the Quezon City police chief, told CNN Philippines that investigation is underway, and the suspect is being questioned.

Pak military establishment mulling 'soft intervention' amid deepening political, economic crisis: Report

Amidst political and economic crises, the all-powerful Pakistan military establishment is planning on “soft intervention” wherein it would play a mediating role between former PM and PTI chairman Imran Khan and the ruling coalition parties — PML-N, PPP, JUI-F, and others — Geo News reported quoting sources.

Two days after Idlib attack, Syrian church bombardment kills two

In the central Syrian province of Hama, a church was being inaugurated when it was bombarded, resulting in two fatalities and 12 injuries, according to the official SANA news agency. In the village of Al-Suqaylabiyah, close to Hama, "A rocket fired by terrorist organisations targeted a religious gathering in the town of Al-Suqaylabiyah near Hama, killing two people and wounding 12," it was reported. According to SANA, the attack took place at the dedication of the Ayia Sofia church.

Watch | Southern Japan volcanic eruption prompts evacuation alert

Following a ferocious volcanic explosion in southern Japan on Sunday, the national weather agency issued its highest notice for the mountain, urging dozens of residents to leave their homes. Sakurajima on Kagoshima erupted shortly after 8 o'clock in the evening, and television cameras captured lava and thick plumes of ash erupting from it (1100 GMT). The volcano, which is a popular tourist destination, frequently spews out smoke and ash. Large cinders were thrown by the blast on Sunday around 2.5 kilometres (1.5 miles) away from the crater, according to a statement from the Japan Meteorological Agency.

North Korea claims that United States engaged in biological warfare in Ukraine

On Sunday, North Korea echoed a claim made by Russia that the United States was producing biological weapons in Ukraine, which the UN rejected in March. Pyongyang, a close ally of Moscow, asserted in February that US policy was the “root cause of the Ukraine crisis”, and this month Kyiv severed diplomatic ties with North Korea after Pyongyang formally recognised two self-declared pro-Russian separatist territories in eastern Ukraine.

Uber admits concealing the 2016 data leak of 57 million passengers; avoids criminal charges

Already reeling under pressure from the allegations of sexual assault and kidnapping by over 550 women, ride-hailing platform Uber on Saturday admitted that it knew about the data breach in 2016 that affected 57 million customers and yet failed to inform the public or US Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Israeli troops kill two Palestinian fighters during clash in West Bank

On Sunday, Israeli authorities targeted a fishing boat off the coast of the Gaza Strip after its two crewmen fled, accusing it of bringing supplies for Hamas from Egypt. This came after two Palestinians were killed during a clash in West Bank. The extremist Fatah Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades claimed responsibility for the death of the two Palestinians at the Nablus home. The Palestinian Health Ministry claims that 6 people were injured. Since men from the region carried out deadly street attacks in Israel, the Israeli troops have increased raids in the West Bank area. However, the Palestinians denounce such intrusions.

British PM candidates pledge to crack down on illegal immigration

On Sunday, both the candidates running to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister of Great Britain pledged to stopping illegal immigration a top priority. They also supported the government’s plan to transfer migrants to Rwanda. After a backlash against Johnson’s scandal-plagued administration pushed the prime minister to announce his resignation, former finance minister Rishi Sunak and foreign secretary Liz Truss are vying to become Britain’s next leader.