Israeli troops kill two Palestinian fighters during clash in West Bank

On Sunday, Israeli authorities targeted a fishing boat off the coast of the Gaza Strip after its two crewmen fled, accusing it of bringing supplies for Hamas from Egypt. This came after two Palestinians were killed during a clash in West Bank. The extremist Fatah Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades claimed responsibility for the death of the two Palestinians at the Nablus home. The Palestinian Health Ministry claims that 6 people were injured. Since men from the region carried out deadly street attacks in Israel, the Israeli troops have increased raids in the West Bank area. However, the Palestinians denounce such intrusions.

The police said that at the time of attack when a gunman opened fire on Israeli troops during what seemed to be an arrest operation outside the home of a wanted suspect, the Israeli troops responded with “live fire and other means until neutralising the terrorists inside the house and on its roof,” Reuters reported.

Also read | 53-year-old Palestinian man killed by Israeli forces near border in West Bank

Hussein al-Sheikh, a senior Palestinian official, on Twitter, described the destruction and deaths the troops caused.

Another crime committed by the occupation forces in the old city of #Nablus, where martyrs have fallen and many wounded, there was also destruction of homes and burning of property. We strongly condemn this crime, and we hold the occupation responsibility for its repercussions. https://t.co/AFKDScCcFi — حسين الشيخ Hussein Al Sheikh (@HusseinSheikhpl) July 24, 2022 ×

Watch | Reversal of Trump-era Palestine policy: The US to fund 6 Palestine hospitals

Naser Estitya, a neighbour described the scene where he heard the gunshots and said that the troop was calling a name and was asking the person to surrender.

Also read | Three Palestinian gunmen killed in Israeli army raid in Jenin

Furthermore, the Palestinian fishermen’s union claimed that before the Israeli navy opened fire on their boat, two crew members leaped into the Mediterranean and swam away.

In a conversation with Reuters, Nizar Ayyash, chairman of the fishermen union described the situation and said, “Separately, the Palestinian fishermen’s union said two crew members dove into Mediterranean waters and swam to safety before the Israeli navy fired on their boat. A picture circulated on social media showed black smoke rising close to the Gaza coast.”

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.