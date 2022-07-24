Watch | Southern Japan volcanic eruption prompts evacuation alert

Following a ferocious volcanic explosion in southern Japan on Sunday, the national weather agency issued its highest notice for the mountain, urging dozens of residents to leave their homes. Sakurajima on Kagoshima erupted shortly after 8 o'clock in the evening, and television cameras captured lava and thick plumes of ash erupting from it (1100 GMT). The volcano, which is a popular tourist destination, frequently spews out smoke and ash. Large cinders were thrown by the blast on Sunday around 2.5 kilometres (1.5 miles) away from the crater, according to a statement from the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Terrifying footage!



Japan's #Sakurajima volcano has erupted spewing ash a couple miles into the sky. pic.twitter.com/japz4kRBh1 — Anonymous Operations (@AnonOpsSE) July 24, 2022 ×

Sakurajima is now on level five alert status, which is the highest level and calls for evacuations. It was at level three before to the eruption, which prohibits access to the peak. The JMA advised residents in Arimura and Furusato towns who live within three kilometres of Sakurajima's summit crater to exercise extreme caution.

In the two towns, there are 77 people, according to Kagoshima City. NHK, a public station, claims that there were no early reports of damage.

Also Read: Missiles only destroyed Ukrainian military infrastructure in Odessa, claims Russia

Japan is home to numerous active volcanoes and is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," which is where the majority of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions throughout the world are reported. Sakurajima was once an island but has now been joined to a peninsula as a result of earlier eruptions. When Kuchinoerabu island, also in Kagoshima, erupted in 2015, Japan last issued the highest evacuation notice for a volcano.

(with inputs from agencies)

