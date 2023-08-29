Top 10 world news: China's outlandish new map snubbed, India's Chandrayaan-3 on discovery spree, and more

China's wrong territorial claims asserted in its latest official claims are being denounced left, right and centre in India and across the ASEAN nations. Meanwhile, India's Pragyan rover is on a discovery spree on lunar south pole. And across the world, pop enthusiasts are celebrating Michael Jackson's 65th birth anniversary.

India's foreign minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday (Aug 29) called out China's "absurd claims" for showing Indian territories as theirs in the new so-called "standard maps" issued by Beijing.



The Chandrayaan-3 rover Pragyan has found the presence of sulphur near the south pole of the lunar surface, the Indian Space Research Organisation said.



Russian intelligence chief Gen. Andrey Averyanov, who is notorious for eliminating Vladimir Putin's dissidents, is expected to take over Wagner mercenary group's African operations following Yevgeny Prigozhin's death in a plane crash, Wall Street Journal newspaper reported.



Netanyahu's directive: Israeli government ministries must seek approval for 'secret diplomatic meetings'



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a directive, instructing all government ministries to seek his authorisation before engaging in "secret diplomatic meetings."

A strange meteor that fell into the Pacific Ocean nine years ago came from outside of our solar system, a team of Harvard scientists claimed on Tuesday (Aug 29).

Since the Russian invasion of Kyiv began some 552 days back, more than 1,300 schools have been totally destroyed in Ukraine, while many others have been seriously damaged, said Children's Fund UNICEF on Tuesday.



Child-free zone: Airline introduces 'only adult' section for peaceful flights

There's nothing more irritating than noisy, crying children while travelling on a flight. Stuck for hours in the air, all you can do is put on earplugs that do little to dissipate the noise. For people who hate this, a Turkish-Dutch airline is set to introduce an “only adult” zone.

The President of Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales has caught the eye of the world after his controversial kiss to star women's midfielder Jenni Hermoso. Rubiales has faced heavy criticism for his kiss to Hermoso during the presentation ceremony as the backlash has now resulted in him being suspended from all football-related activities by FIFA.



WION's Kshitij Mohan Rawat writes how as a lifelong fan of Michael Jackson, he can no longer celebrate the music of 'King of Pop'.

