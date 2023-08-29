IN PICS | A look at timeline of events in Luis Rubiales' kiss controversy with Jenni Hermoso

Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 04:31 PM IST

The President of Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales has caught the eye of the world after his controversial kiss to star women's midfielder Jenni Hermoso. Rubiales has faced heavy criticism for his kiss to Hermoso during the presentation ceremony as the backlash has now resulted in him being suspended from all football-related activities by FIFA.

20 August 2023, Luis Rubiales Kiss

During the presentation ceremony of the FIFA Women’s World Cup final President of the Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips, after she helped the national team beat England. Spain won the final 1-0 to clinch their maiden Women’s World Cup title.

23 August 2023, Spain PM Pedro Sanchez criticizes Rubiales

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez took a dig at Rubiales’ actions and criticized him for his behaviour after the Women’s World Cup final. "I think the apology Mr. Rubiales has given wasn't sufficient, I'd say it wasn't adequate, and Mr. Rubiales should keep taking further steps ... The RFEF isn't a part of the Spanish government,” PM Sanchez said.

25 August 2023, Luis Rubiales refuses to resign from RFEF office

On Friday, despite rumours of resignation from the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) office, Rubiales refused to leave his office. "Demonstrate each of the lies that have been spread, whether in the name of the player, if that is the case, or by the player herself,” the federation (RFEF) and Rubiales said.

26 August 2023, FIFA provisionally suspends Rubiales

World football governing body FIFA has provisionally suspended Spanish FA chief Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities in the Jenni Hermoso kiss controversy on Saturday, August 26. The decision from FIFA comes a day after Rubiales had refused to step down from his office at the Spanish FA.

28 August 2023, Spain prosecutors open preliminary sex abuse probe

Prosecutors at Spain's top criminal court said Monday they had opened a preliminary investigation into Luis Rubiales' forcible kiss on the lips of World Cup player Jenni Hermoso on grounds it could constitute a crime of "sexual assault". Rubiales' mother would later go on a hunger strike in protest of the probe.

