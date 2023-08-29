Child-free zone: Airline introduces 'only adult' section for peaceful flights

There's nothing more irritating than noisy, crying children while travelling on a flight. Stuck for hours in air, all you can do is put in earplugs that do little to dissipate the noise. For people who hate this, a Turkish-Dutch airline is set to introduce an “only adult” zone.

The service for now will be introduced on Turkish-Dutch Corendon Airlines flights between Amsterdam and Curaçao starting November 3.

Only adults

“This zone on the plane is intended for travellers travelling without children and for business travellers who want to work in a quiet environment,” said the airline in a statement.

As per the company's press release, the 'Only Adult' section is set up in the front section of the aircraft and will have 102 seats. Nine seats will be XL with extra legroom and 93 will be standard seats.

The quiet section will be separated from the rest of the aeroplane “by means of walls and curtains, creating a shielded environment that contributes to a calm and relaxed flight.”

Passengers aged 16 or more can travel in this section.

How much will it cost?

Passengers in the “only adult” zone will have to cough up some extra charges for the noiseless journeys.

As per the airline, a seat reservation in the 'Only Adult' aeroplane section will cost passengers 45 Euros (around 48.5 US dollars). The nine extra-legroom seats will have an additional surcharge and will cost people €100 (around 107.9 US dollars) per journey.

A win-win situation

Coredon says that the adult only zone will not only be a win for travellers looking for a quiet environment, but would also benefit parents of little children.

It says, “the introduction of the Only Adult zone also has a positive effect for parents with children. They don't have to worry as much about possible reactions from fellow passengers if their child is a bit busier or cries.”

“They (parents) can enjoy the flight without worrying if their children make more noise,” says Atilay Uslu, founder of Corendon.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE