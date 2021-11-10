Top 10 world news: China hits out as US lawmakers visit Taiwan and more

A COP26 climate summit draft text on Wednesday urged countries to boost emission cutting goals by 2022, three years ahead of schedule. The UK The Supreme Court said in a statement that it "unanimously dismisses" the legal action brought by campaigners against the US-based tech giant on behalf of 4.4 million people in England and Wales.

Will result in burning themselves, China hits out as US lawmakers visit Taiwan

As reports claimed US lawmakers visited Taiwan, China blasted the move saying they were "playing with fire will result in burning themselves".

COP26: Draft deal urges nations to speed up emission goals in 2022

The draft said "rapid, deep and sustained reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions" were needed to avert the worst impacts of heating, which has already seen countries worldwide slammed by fiercer floods, droughts and storms.

UK's top court blocks class action lawsuit against Google

The top court in Britain has blocked a class action against Google, accused of illegally tracking millions of iPhone users.

'No holy cows', says Pak PM Imran Khan as SC grills him on terror case

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that there were 'no holy cows' in Pakistan as he was grilled by Pakistan Supreme Court in a case related to the 2014 school massacre carried out by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror group.

Hong Kong: Bail denied to Apple Daily's publisher over Dominic Raab's comments

Cheung Kim-hung, the chief executive officer of Hong Kong Media group Next Digital has been denied bail over the comments made by UK justice secretary Dominic Raab.

Amid tensions along LAC, China upgrades 'logistics to brave winter'

Amid tensions with India along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), China's state-run Global Times newspaper said frontline troops at the border are preparing "logistics for the upcoming winter".

US judge orders release of White House records that could implicate Donald Trump in Capitol riot

Trying to halt the release of the documents, Trump had said he had executive privilege to keep the communications and visitor logs related to that day under seal as a a former president.

Japan confirms this season's first bird flu outbreak, culling 143,000 chickens

Japan has detected its first outbreak of bird flu for the 2021 winter season, with confirmation of a case of "highly pathogenic avian influenza" at a poultry farm in the northeast of the country, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

Risk of death from Covid 48 times higher for unvaccinated people: Study

An Australian study revealed that those who are completely vaccinated are 16 times less likely to end up in intensive care units (ICU) or die from COVID-19 than those who are not.

US journalist held in Myanmar charged with terrorism, sedition

An American journalist detained in military-ruled Myanmar accused of incitement is facing new charges of sedition and terrorism, his lawyer said on Wednesday, in a setback for US efforts to secure his release.