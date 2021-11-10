'No holy cows', says Pak PM Imran Khan as SC grills him on 2014 terror case

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that there were 'no holy cows' in Pakistan as he was grilled by Pakistan Supreme Court in a case related to the 2014 school massacre carried out by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror group.

He claimed that a national action plan was introduced after the Army Public School (APS) terror attack. Khan was not in office when the attack happened, but his government is under pressure after reaching a truce with TTP.

TTP militants attacked APS in December, 2014 resulting in more than 150 deaths, mostly schoolchildren.

Parents of the children had made a plea to the Supreme Court demanding action against leadership of the country. Chief Justice of Pakistan had summoned PM Imran Khan in connection with this.

"Parents are asking where was the security system [that day]? Despite our comprehensive orders, nothing was done," Pakistan's chief justice was quoted as saying by Geo TV, a Pakistani news outlet.

Asking Imran Khan government to implement its October 20 verdict, the court told the prime minister to ensure that justice was done in the matter. On October 20, the court had asked the federal government for a report on security lapses during the attack.

Pakistan government is currently in talks with TTP in what it calls a reconciliation process

The court grilled Imran Khan over this.

"We are bringing them [TTP] back to the negotiating table instead of taking action against them?" asked the court. "Are we going to surrender once again?"

Pakistan's information minister Fawad Chaudhry said this week that "complete ceasefire" was reached with TTP. The banned terror group is responsible for at least 70,000 killings.