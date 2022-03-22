Top 10 world news: China fires 70 officials for 'laxity', Russia targets Kremlin critic Navalny, and more

Coronavirus is once again on a rampage, China especially is seeing a really high number of cases, due to which the country is undertaking preventive measures like lockdowns and mass testing. According to reports, Beijing has fired more than 70 officials as a “punishment” for failing to control the virus.

In other news, the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues for the 27th day. The world is seeing ramifications, Indonesia is facing a "noodle crisis". Meanwhile, continuing its crackdown on dissent, a Russian court has found Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny guilty of embezzlement, this can increase his jail sentence by up to ten years.

Towards the end of the newsletter, we also bring you some exciting science news.

Click on the headlines to read the full story

China continues to break Covid case record, officials face the brunt for 'laxity'

As a resurgent COVID-19 wreaks havoc in China, more than 70 officials have been let go as a “punishment” in the past one month for failing to control the virus.

Russia's brutal repression of dissent: Kremlin critic Navalny found guilty of embezzlement

With Moscow working hard to wipe out any and every remaining pocket of dissent, a Russian court has found jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny guilty on charges of embezzlement. The charges could see Navalny's sentence being significantly extended.

Ukraine conflict creates 'noodle crisis' in Indonesia

Ukraine conflict has caused a shortage of the iconic and heavily popular 'Indomie' noodles in Indonesia.

Not even one country met WHO air quality standards in 2021, India 5th most polluted country: Report

A survey of pollution data from 6,475 cities showed that no country managed to meet the World Health Organization's (WHO) air quality standard in 2021, and smog even rebounded in some regions after a COVID-related dip.

Interviews begin in Downing Street lockdown party scandal investigation

In connection with their investigation into alleged breaches of lockdown rules at gatherings held at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office and residence, the Metropolitan Police reported that they have begun interviewing witnesses.

Australia: Sexual abuse charges slapped against state MP Gareth Ward

Police in Australia has confirmed that Gareth Ward (40), a state MP from Australia's New South Wales (NSW) has been charged with sexually abusing a man and a teenage boy.

World Water Day 2022: Know the significance, tell your story to the UN

Each year, World Water Day is celebrated on March 22. The UN observes such special days and weeks to educate public about issues facing humanity. The effort is also focused on mobilising political will and resources.

NASA confirms a 'celestial milestone', 5000 exoplanets confirmed so far

The number of confirmed exoplanets just surpassed 5,000, marking the culmination of a 30-year journey. In a milestone celebration, NASA announced that its space telescopes helped confirm thousands of new exoplanets.

What slows down star-formation in a galaxy? This is the answer

What is the reason behind these varying rates of star formation? What causes the rate of star formation to lower? These and some other questions have been in focus of space research for decades.

Watch | 'Putin is weighing use of biological and chemical weapons,' says Joe Biden