Top 10 world news: China condemns entry restrictions on its travellers, warns of counter measures, & more

In the latest, China hit out at the countries which imposed Covid test requirements on passengers travelling abroad from its country and warned that it could take "counter measures." In a first, the United States will execute an openly trans woman on murder charges. On the technology front, South Korea's antitrust regulator announced that it will impose a 2.85 billion won ($2.2 million) fine on US automaker giant Tesla for "exaggerating range" of its electric vehicles (EVs).

Click o the headlines to read more.

China on Tuesday slammed the negative Covid result sought by various countries from passengers boarding flights from its territory and warned of a retaliatory response even as a top Shanghai doctor admitted that over 70 per cent of the population in the megacity may have been infected with the virus.

At least a dozen countries, including US, UK, Australia, and India, have mandated negative Covid results 48 hours prior the departure from China regardless of the vaccination status as a resurgent virus continues to wreak havoc.

Amber McLaughlin is all set to become the first openly transgender woman to be executed in US history. She was sentenced to death for killing her girlfriend in 2006.

All eyes are now on Missouri governor Mike Parson whether he will grant clemency to Amber, who is scheduled to die on Tuesday through lethal injection. An online petition calling to stop the execution has garnered nearly 4,900 of its requested 6,400 signatures as of Monday morning.

In what is being seen as a provocation by Palestine, Israel's extreme-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited Jerusalem's contested holy site Tuesday. This was his first visit to the site since becoming a minister in Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

Earlier, the Palestinian Authority had warned against the visit calling the move a "red line". Former Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid had also slammed Ben-Gvir's plan to visit the holy site. King Abdullah II of Jordan had also warned the incoming government not to cross “red lines” and that he is ready for a conflict in case the status of Jerusalem’s holy sites change.

Google argued that the Indian antitrust tribunal should overturn a judgement against the US company for exploiting the dominance of its Android operating system in the country's market.

In October, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) fined Alphabet Inc.'s Google US$161 million for abusing its monopolistic position in markets like online search and the Android app store and demanded that it modify the limitations placed on smartphone manufacturers with regard to pre-installing apps.

SpaceX, Elon Musk's rocket-maker and satellite internet company, is raising $750 million in a new round of funding. The latest round of funding keeps company's valuation at $137 billion, CNBC reported.

Earlier, a Bloomberg report had claimed that SpaceX was letting its employees to sell at $77 per share. This would have put the company's valuation close to $140 billion.

A 90-year-old cardinal from Hong Kong will be allowed by the authorities to attend the funeral of former pope Benedict XVI after he was arrested last year under the national security law, a source told AFP. Cardinal Joseph Zen was one of the highest-ranking Catholics in Asia but his passport was confiscated after his arrest for allegedly funding pro-democracy protestors. The funeral for Benedict will take place on Tuesday with the incumbent Pope Francis leading the proceedings.

South Korea's antitrust regulator announced that it will impose a 2.85 billion won ($2.2 million) fine on US automaker giant Tesla for "exaggerating range" of its electric vehicles (EVs) on its official local websites in August 2019 until recently, Reuters reported.

The Korean Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said that Tesla failed to tell its customers the actual driving range of the cars in cold temperatures on a single charge, their fuel effectiveness cost compared to gasoline cars and the performance of 'superchargers.'

