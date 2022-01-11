Top 10 world news: Canadian wastewater detected Omicron before South Africa and more

Omicron was found in Nova Scotia wastewater weeks before it was discovered by the province, and even before the novel COVID-19 strain was reported by South Africa, as per new research from Dalhousie University in Canada. Ahead of talks between Russia and NATO over Ukraine, Moscow said that a 'moment of truth' was upon everyone.

Omicron was in Canadian wastewater before it was found in South Africa

The first case of Omicron in Nova Scotia was confirmed on Dec. 13, just a few weeks after it was reported in South Africa on Nov. 24.

Russia says talks with NATO over Ukraine are 'moment of truth'

"Our expectations are entirely realistic and we hope that this will be a serious, deep conversation on key, fundamental problems of European security," Grushko said, referring to the talks in Brussels.

Former Xinjiang paramilitary chief to lead Chinese PLA in Hong Kong

Citing PLA's spokesman, state broadcaster CCTV reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping has signed the order of Peng's appointment.

US calms European allies' fears over its talks with Russia over Ukraine

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, the top US negotiator in US-Russia talks over Ukraine briefed NATO allies on Tuesday after inconclusive talks with Kremlin.

WHO says over 50% of Europeans on track to contract Omicron variant of coronavirus

The World Health Organization has said that in the next two months, over half of the people in Europe are on track to contract the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

UK: Heathrow Airport saw 600,000 flight cancellations in December as Omicron stalls recovery hopes

Airport authorities are demanding an end of coronavirus testing for those who have been fully inoculated as passengers are abandoning their plans due to uncertainty in restrictions.

After Xi’an, China locks down another city as Omicron cases detected

China on Tuesday lockdown another city after Xi'an as Henan province witnessed a flare-up of coronavirus infection.

UK PM Johnson to face the music over reports of holding booze party during Covid lockdown

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie were among 100 people who attended a “bring your own booze” party at his Downing Street residence during the first nationwide Covid lockdown in 2020, according to a leaked email seen by broadcaster ITV News.

For first time in its 117-year history, luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce saw record sales in 2021

Britain's Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has announced that it witnessed record annual sales in 2021. The whole sector on a broader scale experienced a slump due to semiconductor shortage.

Ortega sworn in as president for fourth term in Nicaragua

Ortega won the Nov. 7 poll after most of his political foes were jailed, prompting widespread condemnation.